an hour ago
India's market regulator sets up panel to curb insider trading
#Financials
August 1, 2017 / 12:54 PM / an hour ago

India's market regulator sets up panel to curb insider trading

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said on Tuesday it set up a committee to suggest measures to improve market surveillance and help prevent insider trading and market manipulation.

The move comes at a time when the regulator is probing instances of unfair trade practices, including one at National Stock Exchange.

The Committee on Fair Market Conduct - led by the government's former law secretary T.K. Viswanathan - includes members from law firms, forensic auditing firms, stock exchanges, data analytics firms and SEBI, the regulator said in a statement.

The committee is expected to submit its report within four months, SEBI added. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

