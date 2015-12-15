Indian shares end higher; oil explorers lead

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Tuesday led by gains in oil explorers such as Reliance Industries, tracking a rise in crude oil prices after a slump to near 11-year lows in the previous session triggered investors’ buying appetite.
The broader Nifty ended 0.66 percent higher while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended up 0.68 percent.
Reliance Industries’ shares advanced 2.2 percent in the session, rising for a fourth straight day.
