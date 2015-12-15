FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares end higher; oil explorers lead
#India Top News
December 15, 2015 / 5:46 AM / 2 years ago

Indian shares end higher; oil explorers lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man looks at a screen across the road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Tuesday led by gains in oil explorers such as Reliance Industries, tracking a rise in crude oil prices after a slump to near 11-year lows in the previous session triggered investors’ buying appetite.

The broader Nifty ended 0.66 percent higher while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended up 0.68 percent.

Reliance Industries’ shares advanced 2.2 percent in the session, rising for a fourth straight day.

Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
