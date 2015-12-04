FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sensex falls for third day amid global sell-off
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
December 4, 2015 / 9:12 AM / in 2 years

Sensex falls for third day amid global sell-off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian shares fell 1 percent on Friday and posted their third straight session of declines, tracking a global sell-off on disappointment over the European Central Bank’s (ECB) stimulus measures.

The Nifty ended 1.05 percent lower, while the Sensex dropped 0.96 percent, recording their biggest single-day percentage fall since Nov. 18.

For the week, the Sensex lost 1.87 percent while the Nifty fell 2 percent, snapping two straight weeks of gains.

Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
