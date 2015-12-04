Sensex falls for third day amid global sell-off

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian shares fell 1 percent on Friday and posted their third straight session of declines, tracking a global sell-off on disappointment over the European Central Bank’s (ECB) stimulus measures.

The Nifty ended 1.05 percent lower, while the Sensex dropped 0.96 percent, recording their biggest single-day percentage fall since Nov. 18.

For the week, the Sensex lost 1.87 percent while the Nifty fell 2 percent, snapping two straight weeks of gains.