Sensex ends lower in thin volume trade
December 24, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

Sensex ends lower in thin volume trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is pictured next to a police van in Mumbai, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian stocks ended marginally weaker on Thursday in low volume trade, dragged down by financials after a report from the central bank on Wednesday raised concerns over weak corporate balance sheets and bad loans among banks.

Shares of ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) ended down 1.49 percent.

The Sensex ended down 0.04 percent, while the Nifty lost 0.06 percent.

However, the indexes posted their second consecutive weekly gain, up about 1.3 percent each.

Indian financial markets will be closed on Friday for the Christmas holiday.

Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

