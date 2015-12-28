Sensex closes at highest in nearly four weeks

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is pictured next to a police van in Mumbai, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian stocks gained nearly one percent on Monday to post their highest close in nearly four weeks, led by renewed buying in financial and pharma stocks although volumes were thin in the year-end holiday season and ahead of F&O expiry on Thursday.

The Nifty rose 0.82 percent to close at 7,925.15, its highest close since Dec. 2.

The Sensex gained 0.76 percent to end at 26,034.13, also its highest close since Dec. 2.