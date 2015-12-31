Sensex closes in green but ends 2015 with losses

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is pictured next to a police van in Mumbai, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian shares ended 0.6 percent higher in choppy trade on Thursday, marking an end to the December derivatives series, but posted their first yearly loss in four.

The Nifty ended 0.63 percent higher, above the psychologically important 7,900 mark. The index has lost 4.06 percent this year after three consecutive years of gains.

The benchmark Sensex rose 0.61 percent to end above the crucial 26,000 level. The index has lost 5.03 percent this year, its first annual loss since 2011.