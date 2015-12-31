FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sensex closes in green but ends 2015 with losses
December 31, 2015 / 8:10 AM / 2 years ago

Sensex closes in green but ends 2015 with losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is pictured next to a police van in Mumbai, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian shares ended 0.6 percent higher in choppy trade on Thursday, marking an end to the December derivatives series, but posted their first yearly loss in four.

The Nifty ended 0.63 percent higher, above the psychologically important 7,900 mark. The index has lost 4.06 percent this year after three consecutive years of gains.

The benchmark Sensex rose 0.61 percent to end above the crucial 26,000 level. The index has lost 5.03 percent this year, its first annual loss since 2011.

Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
