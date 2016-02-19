Sensex, Nifty edge higher; post best weekly gain since October

People walk out of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian shares edged higher on Friday to post their biggest weekly gains in more than four months as public sector banks such as State Bank of India advanced, while a modest recovery in European stocks supported investor sentiment.

The Nifty rose 0.26 percent to 7,210.75, recovering from an earlier fall of as much as 0.6 percent to end not far from the session’s high of 7,226.85. The benchmark Sensex rose 0.25 percent to close at 23,709.15.

Both indexes gained 3 percent for the week, their biggest weekly gain since early October.