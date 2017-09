A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian shares ended about 0.5 percent lower on Wednesday after being range-bound for most of the session, weighed down by weak European markets and caution ahead of derivatives contracts expiry on Thursday.

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.41 percent lower, while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.46 percent lower.