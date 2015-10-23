FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sensex rises for fourth straight week
#India Top News
October 23, 2015 / 7:45 AM / 2 years ago

Sensex rises for fourth straight week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A broker laughs while speaking to a colleague, as they trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian shares ended about 1 percent higher on Friday to mark their fourth consecutive week of gains, tracking global markets that rose after the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday signaled its readiness to inject more stimulus.

Snapping a two-day losing streak, the BSE Sensex ended 0.67 percent higher. It ended up 0.94 percent for the week.

The Nifty rose 0.53 percent. the index has gained 0.7 percent for the week.

Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
