FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sensex extends gains; Reliance Industries surges
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
October 19, 2015 / 9:06 AM / 2 years ago

Sensex extends gains; Reliance Industries surges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man looks at a screen across the road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s stock markets rose for a third consecutive session on Monday as Reliance Industries Ltd(RELI.NS) surged after posting a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit, while sentiment was supported after Chinese economic growth data eased fears of a hard landing.

Reliance Industries jumped 5.6 percent after saying on Friday that its July-September consolidated net profit rose more than expected.

Investors were also comforted after China’s economy grew slightly better than forecasts in the July-September quarter.

The broader Nifty rose 0.45 percent to end at 8,275.05, bringing its overall gain in the three sessions to Monday to 2.1 percent.

The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 0.55 percent to end at 27,364.92. It has advanced 2.2 percent since Thursday.

Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.