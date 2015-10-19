Sensex extends gains; Reliance Industries surges

A man looks at a screen across the road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s stock markets rose for a third consecutive session on Monday as Reliance Industries Ltd(RELI.NS) surged after posting a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit, while sentiment was supported after Chinese economic growth data eased fears of a hard landing.

Reliance Industries jumped 5.6 percent after saying on Friday that its July-September consolidated net profit rose more than expected.

Investors were also comforted after China’s economy grew slightly better than forecasts in the July-September quarter.

The broader Nifty rose 0.45 percent to end at 8,275.05, bringing its overall gain in the three sessions to Monday to 2.1 percent.

The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 0.55 percent to end at 27,364.92. It has advanced 2.2 percent since Thursday.