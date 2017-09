A man looks at a screen across a road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian shares edged lower on Tuesday after worse-than-expected retail inflation data dented hopes of an interest rate cut by the central bank next month, but gains due to a landmark nuclear deal with Iran provided some support to stocks.

The Sensex ended down 0.10 percent, while the Nifty closed 0.07 percent lower.