Sensex loses Modi momentum as global woes drag index to 2014 levels
January 20, 2016 / 10:26 AM / 2 years ago

Sensex loses Modi momentum as global woes drag index to 2014 levels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A broker trades on his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s stock markets ended at a fresh 20-month low on Wednesday, dropping to their weakest since before the election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on increasing concerns the country will be hit hard by the growing turmoil in global markets.

The broader Nifty ended 1.69 percent lower, its lowest close since May 30, 2014.

The benchmark Sensex ended down 1.71 percent, its lowest close since May 15, 2014.

Both indexes fell as much as 2.6 percent each earlier in the session.

Reporting by Karen Rebelo and Neha Dasgupta in Mumbai; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
