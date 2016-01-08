FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sensex stabilises but posts worst weekly performance since November 2011
#India Top News
January 8, 2016 / 8:51 AM / 2 years ago

Sensex stabilises but posts worst weekly performance since November 2011

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s stock markets stabilised on Friday as investors bought stocks battered in the previous session, although wild swings in Chinese markets this week pushed Indian equities to record their worst weekly performance since November 2011.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.44 percent higher but lost about 4.54 percent during the week.

The benchmark BSE Sensex gained 0.33 percent at close, but shed 4.7 percent during the week. Both the NSE and BSE have recorded their worst weekly performance since Nov. 18, 2011.

Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
