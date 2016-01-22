FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sensex jumps most since October on ECB stimulus hopes, oil recovery
#India Top News
January 22, 2016 / 9:21 AM / 2 years ago

Sensex jumps most since October on ECB stimulus hopes, oil recovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian stock markets ended 2 percent higher on Friday, posting their biggest single-day percentage gain since October as hints of more stimulus measures from the European Central Bank lifted global markets, but still marked a third weekly fall.

A recovery in crude oil prices also helped support investors’ sentiment. Oil rose 5 percent on Friday to trade above the $30 a barrel mark as bouts of cold weather in the United States and Europe boosted hopes of higher demand.

The broader Nifty ended 2 percent higher, its biggest single-day percentage gain since Oct. 5, 2015. Gains from Friday’s session helped the index recover most of the losses this week to only 0.21 percent lower.

The benchmark Sensex ended 1.98 percent higher; also its biggest single-day gain since Oct. 5, 2015. The index lost 0.08 percent during the week.

Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu

