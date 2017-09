A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s stock markets ended about 0.5 percent lower on Monday, retreating from over two-month highs hit in the previous session as investors booked profits even as Asian equities gained after China cut interest rates for a sixth time in less than a year

The benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.4 percent lower while the NSE Nifty lost 0.42 percent.