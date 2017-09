A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The BSE Sensex closed at its lowest level in three weeks as worries over a weak Chinese yuan and escalating geo-political tensions in Asia after North Korea said it tested a hydrogen bomb weighed on markets.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.56 percent lower while the benchmark BSE Sensex fell 0.68 percent at close, marking their lowest close since December 15 and a third straight session of losses.