A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s stock markets extended losses on Tuesday, falling to fresh 1-1/2-year lows as risk aversion ahead of a slew of corporate results, including from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS), weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed 0.58 percent lower at its lowest close since May 30, 2014.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.71 percent lower, its lowest close since July 14, 2014.