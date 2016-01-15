Sensex posts biggest one-day fall in 1 week as crude cracks

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian stocks ended lower for a second straight week and fell over 1 percent on Friday, posting their biggest one-day percentage fall in over a week, in a late sell-off triggered by crude oil prices that fell below $30 a barrel.
The broader Nifty ended 1.31 percent lower, its biggest single-day loss since Jan. 7. The index has lost 2.15 percent for the week.
The benchmark Sensex ended 1.28 percent lower, shedding 1.92 percent during the week.
Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu