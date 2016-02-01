Sensex ends lower in lacklustre trade

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

REUTERS - India’s stock markets ended 0.1 percent lower on Monday in lacklustre trading as markets took a breather after Friday’s more than 2 percent gains, ahead of the RBI’s monetary policy.

The broader Nifty ended 0.1 percent lower, while the benchmark BSE Sensex lost 0.18 percent.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to keep its key interest rate steady on Tuesday and only make one cut this year as rising inflation ties its hands, according to a Reuters poll.