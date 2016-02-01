FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sensex ends lower in lacklustre trade
February 1, 2016 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

Sensex ends lower in lacklustre trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

REUTERS - India’s stock markets ended 0.1 percent lower on Monday in lacklustre trading as markets took a breather after Friday’s more than 2 percent gains, ahead of the RBI’s monetary policy.

The broader Nifty ended 0.1 percent lower, while the benchmark BSE Sensex lost 0.18 percent.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to keep its key interest rate steady on Tuesday and only make one cut this year as rising inflation ties its hands, according to a Reuters poll.

Reporting By Manoj Rawal; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
