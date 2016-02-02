FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sensex ends lower; private banks lead fall
#India Top News
February 2, 2016 / 8:11 AM

Sensex ends lower; private banks lead fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A broker trades on his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

REUTERS - India’s stock markets fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday, led by metals and private sector banks as traders and investors grew concerned after crude resumed its slide.

The broader Nifty ended 1.33 percent lower, while the benchmark BSE Sensex lost 1.15 percent.

Asian shares fell as crude oil prices slid on oversupply fears and after downbeat manufacturing data raised concerns about sluggish global economic growth.

The Reserve Bank of India kept its policy rate on hold at 6.75 percent, opting to wait until after the government’s annual budget statement at end-February to decide on whether to cut interest rates further.

Reporting By Manoj Rawal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
