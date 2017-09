A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

REUTERS - India’s stock markets ended 1.3 percent lower on Wednesday, their third session of falls, as global markets slumped after a decline in crude prices.

The broader Nifty ended 1.26 percent lower, while the benchmark BSE Sensex lost 1.29 percent.

Asian shares tumbled as oil prices dropped for a third day, prompting investors to seek shelter in safe-haven assets and lifting bonds and gold to multi-month highs.