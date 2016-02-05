FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sensex gains more than 1 percent; down on week
#India Top News
February 5, 2016 / 9:31 AM / 2 years ago

Sensex gains more than 1 percent; down on week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A broker trades on his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s stock markets rose 1.1 percent on Friday as state-owned lenders such as State Bank of India(SBI.NS) recovered from recent sharp losses, but the key indexes were still headed for a fourth weekly loss in five, highlighting fragile investor sentiment.

The broader Nifty ended up 1.15 percent, posting a second consecutive daily gain, but lost 1 percent on the week.

The benchmark Sensex gained 1.14 percent, but posted a 1 percent weekly loss.

SBI surged 3.3 percent after falling 12.1 percent over the last five trading sessions.

Reporting by Manoj Rawal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
