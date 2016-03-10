FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sensex snaps six-day rally as blue chips drag
#India Top News
March 10, 2016 / 8:56 AM / 2 years ago

Sensex snaps six-day rally as blue chips drag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brokers trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The BSE Sensex closed lower on Thursday, snapping a six-day rally as investors booked profits, especially in blue chips such as Reliance Industries (RELI.NS).

The Sensex ended down 0.69 percent at 24,623.34, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 0.61 percent to end at 7,486.15.

Reliance Industries fell 2.9 percent, after gaining 3.5 percent over the past two sessions, amid expectations it would declare a dividend at a board meeting on Thursday.

Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri; Editing by Savio D'Souza

