FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nifty ends below 7,000, Sensex slumps more than 3 percent
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
February 11, 2016 / 11:21 AM / in 2 years

Nifty ends below 7,000, Sensex slumps more than 3 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The NSE Nifty fell 3.4 percent on Thursday to the lowest since May 2014, its biggest daily fall in nearly six months as fears of a slowdown in the global economy hammered markets worldwide.

The Nifty ended at 6,976.35, below the psychologically key level of 7,000 for the first time since Prime Minister Narendra Modi was elected in May 2014.

The 3.4 percent fall was the biggest posted by the Nifty since August 24 of last year, when markets were hit hard by sharp falls in Chinese equities.

The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 3.3 percent.

Among decliners, State Bank of India (SBI.NS) shares fell 3 percent after the company said its quarterly net profit fell nearly two-thirds, below estimates.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.