Sensex ends 1 percent lower to close at May 2014 lows

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

REUTERS - Indian stocks fell more than 1 percent for a third consecutive session on Wednesday, pushing indexes to their lowest since May 2014 as state-run lenders were hit hard by a slew of earnings that showed a spike in bad loans and provisions for sour debt.

The broader Nifty ended 1.13 percent lower, trading at levels last seen when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was elected. The index is already down 3.7 percent for the week, heading for its biggest weekly fall since a 4.5 percent fall in the first week of the year.

The benchmark BSE Sensex lost 1.09 percent.

State Bank of India(SBI.NS) fell ahead of December quarter earnings, due on Thursday.