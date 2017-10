A broker trades on his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian stocks ended flat in a volatile session on Wednesday as investors avoided risky bets ahead of the expiry of January derivatives contracts on Thursday and a U.S. Federal Reserve policy statement due later in the day.

The broader Nifty gained marginally to end 0.02 percent higher while the benchmark Sensex rose 0.03 percent at close.