Sensex ends more than 1 percent lower; IT slumps

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

REUTERS - The BSE Sensex fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday as software services exporters were hit hard after Cognizant Technology Solutions(CTSH.O) issued disappointing revenue guidance, while sentiment also remained weak after a global market sell-off.

The broader Nifty fell 1.21 percent, while the benchmark Sensex lost 1.1 percent, posting a second consecutive daily fall.

Infosys Technologies (INFY.NS) ended 3.75 percent lower while Tata Consultancy (TCS.NS) fell 3.45 percent after Cognizant said it expects the slowest revenue growth in 14 years for 2016.

A sell-off on Monday that sent European shares to their lowest in more than two years and U.S. indexes down more than 1 percent also hit sentiment.