FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sensex falls for third session; budget in focus
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
February 25, 2016 / 9:21 AM / in 2 years

Sensex falls for third session; budget in focus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Sensex fell for a third consecutive session on Thursday as caution prevailed ahead of the union budget due next week, while sentiment was further hit by weaker global markets and the expiry of derivatives contracts at the end of the session.

Railway stocks such as Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers slumped after the government announced a railway budget for the year starting in April 2016 that was seen as lacklustre for the sector.

The broader Nifty fell 0.69 percent to 6,970.60, closing below the psychologically important level of 7,000 points. The benchmark BSE Sensex declined 0.49 percent to close at 22,976.

Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.