A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian stock markets closed at their lowest level in 20 months on Thursday due to risk aversion as crude oil resumed its slide and put pressure on Asian markets.

The benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.41 percent lower at 23,962.21, its lowest close since May 15, 2014.

The broader Nifty ended 0.44 percent lower at 7,276.80, its lowest close since May 30, 2014.