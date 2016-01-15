Sensex posts biggest one-day fall in 1 week as crude cracks

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian stocks ended lower for a second straight week and fell over 1 percent on Friday, posting their biggest one-day percentage fall in over a week, in a late sell-off triggered by crude oil prices that fell below $30 a barrel.

The broader Nifty ended 1.31 percent lower, its biggest single-day loss since Jan. 7. The index has lost 2.15 percent for the week.

The benchmark Sensex ended 1.28 percent lower, shedding 1.92 percent during the week.