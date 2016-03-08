Sensex, Nifty end flat, banks down on profit-taking

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian stock markets closed flat on Tuesday after four consecutive days of gains with banking shares such as State Bank of India down on profit-taking while Asian markets fell ahead of major central bank meetings.

The broader Nifty ended flat at 7,485.30, while the benchmark BSE Sensex gained 0.05 percent to end at 24,659.23.

Both indexes jumped about 7 percent in the last four days through Friday. Indian stock markets were closed on Monday.