A man looks at a screen across the road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s stock markets closed at their lowest level in over two weeks on Tuesday as overall market sentiment remained cautious due to continued worries about China’s markets.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.09 percent lower, while the benchmark BSE index Sensex ended 0.17 percent lower. Both indexes recorded their lowest close in since December 18.