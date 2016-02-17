FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Late recovery in banks helps lift Nifty
February 17, 2016 / 9:01 AM / 2 years ago

Late recovery in banks helps lift Nifty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A broker trades on his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

REUTERS - The NSE Nifty rose on Wednesday, recovering from earlier falls of as much as 1.2 percent, as battered lenders such as State Bank of India recovered on value buying, while sentiment was also bolstered after European markets rallied.

Oil, seen these days as a barometer of broader market sentiment, steadied in early European trading.

The NSE rose 0.85 percent to 7,108.45, not far from the session’s high of 7,123.70, after earlier falling to as low as 6,960.65.

The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 0.82 percent to close at 23,381.87 after earlier also falling as much as 1.2 percent.

Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu

