FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sensex ends lower; ONGC slumps on tax woes
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
February 29, 2016 / 10:41 AM / 2 years ago

Sensex ends lower; ONGC slumps on tax woes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian stock markets fell on Monday in a volatile session, with energy companies such as Oil and Natural Gas Corp slumping after the government unveiled a higher-than-expected tax in its budget for 2016/17, offsetting hopes for rate cuts that had lifted bonds and the rupee.

ONGC fell 10 percent after the government said it would change a tax called the Oil Industries Development Cess on locally produced crude oil from 4,500 rupees per tonne to a higher-than-expected 20 percent of the value of the commodity.

The broader Nifty fell 0.61 percent to end at 6,987.05 after falling as much as 2.9 percent and rising as much as 0.9 percent

The benchmark BSE Sensex declined 0.66 percent to close at 23,002.

Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.