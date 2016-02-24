FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sensex ends lower for second session as oil rally fades
#India Top News
February 24, 2016 / 8:51 AM / 2 years ago

Sensex ends lower for second session as oil rally fades

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A stock broker looks at a terminal while trading at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai November 17, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s stock markets ended more than a percent lower on Wednesday, posting the second drop after four sessions of gains, as investors turned jittery ahead of next week’s Union Budget, with a reversal in oil prices putting further pressure on the market.

Equity markets back home were also slightly volatile a day ahead of the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts.

The broader NSE Nifty fell 1.28 percent to 7,018.70, not far from the session’s low of 7,009.75.

The benchmark BSE Sensex declined 1.37 percent to close at 23,088.93.

More than 1000 stocks declined against 444 stocks advanced on the NSE index, with Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC.NS) and HDFC Bank (HDBK.NS) contributing nearly a quarter to the Nifty fall.

Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

