India Markets Weekahead: Buy on every decline

REUTERS - By Ambareesh Baliga

The Nifty gained nearly 0.50 percent during the volatile week to end at 8,114. Fears of the negative impact of the government’s withdrawal of high-value currency notes continue to affect sentiment, but cues from other markets were mostly upbeat, which meant India was ‘decoupled’ from global markets. FIIs were net sellers to the tune of $792 million.

Heavy FII selling and rising expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike next month adversely impacted the rupee, which hit a record low of 68.86 before recovering marginally to 68.52. Volatility was somewhat contained after aggressive intervention by the Reserve Bank of India.

IT and Pharma stocks hogged the limelight on Friday with sharp gains amid the rupee slide. Infosys and TCS gained 6 percent and 8 percent respectively while Lupin and Sun Pharma gained 6.5 percent and 3.5 percent respectively.

For the coming week, worries over the impact of India’s cash crunch will continue to affect stocks. The RBI’s decision on 100 percent incremental CRR to suck out excess liqudity will also have a sobering effect on banking shares as well as bond prices. However, global cues will lend a helping hand in directing the overall market.

With the U.S. presidential election over and employment and inflation on the rise, most economists and market participants expect the Fed to raise rates in December. The much-anticipated OPEC meeting and key Chinese economic data in the coming week will also provide important macro pointers for the worlds’ largest economy. As a U.S. rate hike has mostly been factored in by markets, the impact would be minimal. The RBI monetary policy review in the first week of December may have a bigger bearing on the domestic market as the central bank could possibly cut rates by 50 bps.

Markets will also watch developments in the ongoing winter session of the parliament, which have been disrupted on most days by the opposition. The government would try to get GST-related legislations passed that will help with faster rollout of the tax reform.

Among macro economic data, India's Q2 GDP data will be released on Wednesday. Growth rate had slowed to 7.1 percent in Q1 from 7.9 percent in the previous quarter. The latest figures will not be relevant in the light of recent developments and Q3 would be of prime importance. Some analysts predict growth falling by 0.5-2 percent while outliers are even talking about a 4 percent fall in GDP growth. It is anybody’s guess but I think we need to look at life beyond March 2017 - how fast and robust will the bounceback be?

Markit Economics will announce its India Manufacturing PMI data for November on Thursday. The seasonally adjusted data climbed to a 22-month peak to 54.4 in October but November data could show a big fall.

Looking beyond the next few weeks, I expect the government to focus on kick-starting the economy and the upcoming Union Budget could be a game changer. The government would need to focus on the 2019 general elections, in addition to upcoming state polls in Punjab and UP. Demonetisation could be the last of the bitter pills for the common man for now and we could see a number of goodies to improve sentiment and aid India’s economic growth. Consumption should also show a decent uptick after a month or two of frugality. We should see a consolidation in the Nifty in the range of 8,000-8,200 with a few aberrations on either side.

Automobile sales and cement sales would be released from December 1. The data could be the weakest we have seen in the recent past and this would get correlated with the other sectors, especially consumer products. Markets could be engulfed in another round of fear psychosis, but I do not expect a crack below Nifty 7,800. Volatility would continue within a range for the next few weeks and I would advice buying on every decline.