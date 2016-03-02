FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sensex surges 2 percent as banks rally
#India Top News
March 2, 2016 / 9:26 AM / 2 years ago

Sensex surges 2 percent as banks rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People watch a large screen displaying India's benchmark share index on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Sensex jumped nearly 2 percent on Wednesday to post its best two-day gain in almost seven years, led by banking stocks after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) eased capital requirement rules, while other blue chips gained tracking a rally in Asian markets.

The benchmark index jumped 1.95 percent to close at 24,242.98 points. The index posted its best two-day gain since July 2009.

The broader Nifty rose 2.03 percent to end at 7,368.85 points, marking its biggest two-day gain since March 2015.

Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

