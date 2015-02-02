FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's SH Kelkar hires 4 banks for up to $125 mln IPO - sources
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 2, 2015 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

India's SH Kelkar hires 4 banks for up to $125 mln IPO - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - India fragrance maker S.H. Kelkar & Co, partly owned by Blackstone Group, has appointed four banks to raise between $100 million to $125 million through an initial public offering, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

S.H. Kelkar has hired Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, along with domestic firms JM Financial Services, Kotak Mahindra Capital and Keynote Capital to manage the IPO, said the sources, who declined to be named as the process was not yet public.

The fragrance maker will file for the IPO in the January-March quarter, said one of the sources.

Blackstone owns 33 percent in S.H. Kelkar. The sources did not disclose how much of its stake the U.S. private equity fund was selling in the IPO.

Blackstone, Merrill and Kotak declined to comment.

S.H. Kelkar, JM Financial and Keynote did not return e-mails and phone calls seeking comments. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Rafael nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.