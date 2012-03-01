FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. bank Signal Hill sets up India office
March 1, 2012 / 2:25 PM / in 6 years

U.S. bank Signal Hill sets up India office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 1 (Reuters) - U.S. investment bank Signal Hill Capital will set up its business in India, specialising in mergers and acquisitions advisory and private placements in the information technology and education sectors, it said.

“Our decision to expand to India was driven by our expectation of significant continued growth in this increasingly important and sophisticated market,” Chairman Scott Wieler said in a statement.

Its business in India will be based out of the southern city of Bangalore. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)

