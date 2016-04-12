FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's SkyPower says seeking partners for India solar projects
April 12, 2016 / 8:15 AM / a year ago

Canada's SkyPower says seeking partners for India solar projects

MUMBAI, April 12 (Reuters) - Canadian solar company SkyPower is looking for partners for its India projects and will start building them in the fall of this year, its chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday, adding it was rapidly expanding its team and activities in seven states.

Kerry Adler denied a report in the business daily Economic Times that the company could exit India, saying SkyPower considers the country to be one of its core markets.

“We do plan to announce in the days ahead the award of the (engineering, procurement, construction) contracts for 7 projects in India and are excited to commence construction of these projects we successfully won in the fall of this year,” Adler said in an email.

The assurance by SkyPower could help ease concerns over India’s ambitious solar goals, after U.S. rival SunEdison Inc’s financial troubles threatened a big solar project in a southern state. (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

