FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0704 GMT
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 3, 2012 / 7:12 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0704 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS         
    -----------------------   
    India's main 30-share BSE index rises 0.29 percent
while the broader 50-share NSE index up 0.27 percent, 
tracking gains in other Asian markets on hopes of a stimulus
from the Federal Reserve. 
    
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS      
    -------------------------------
    Indian benchmark federal bond yield falls 1
basis point to 8.16 percent following weak data in Europe and
the United States and ahead of the 150 billion rupees government
bond auction on Friday . 

    RUPEE      
    --------------         
    The partially convertible rupee at 54.83/8250 per
dollar, rising to its strongest level in nearly a month on the
back of dollar inflows into domestic equities, following clarity
on certain taxation rules and supported by improved sentiment
for foreign investments. The pair previously closed at 55.43/44.
 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS 
    ----------------------------      
    The 1-year OIS rate down 1 bp to 7.80
percent, while the 5-year OIS steady at 7.23
percent. 
    
    CALL MONEY       
    --------------------       
    The cash rate at 8.20/8.25, largely in line with
its previous close of 8.15/8.25 percent. 

  ----------------------      
  Double click on codes in < >      
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread            
  For Reuters Benchmarks                            
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.