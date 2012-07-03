FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
July 3, 2012 / 12:42 PM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS         
    -----------------------   
    India's main 30-share BSE index ended up 0.15
percent while the broader 50-share NSE index closed up
0.18 percent, although the Sensex gave up most gains after
hitting its highest level since mid-April, led by gains in
telecom stocks such as Bharti Airtel, after a
tribunal's split verdict on 3G mutual roaming pacts. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS      
    -------------------------------
    Indian benchmark federal bond yield rises 1
basis point to 8.18 percent. The most-traded 9.15 percent 2024
bond fell 4 basis points to 8.41 percent, amid
optimism that the Reserve Bank of India will announce a bond
purchase offer this week to provide some relief to the renewed
squeeze in liquidity conditions. 

    RUPEE      
    --------------         
    The partially convertible rupee closed at 54.36/37
per dollar, rising to its strongest level in over a month and
half and 2 percent stronger than its close of 55.43/44 on
Monday, as foreign banks sold dollars likely on behalf of their
offshore clients looking to invest in the domestic share
market. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS 
    ----------------------------      
    The 1-year OIS rate ended steady at 7.81
percent, while the 5-year OIS closed down 1 bp
at 7.22 percent. 
    
    CALL MONEY       
    --------------------       
    The cash rate closed at 8.00/8.05, marginally
lower than its previous close of 8.15/8.25 percent. 

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
