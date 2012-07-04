FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 4, 2012 / 4:16 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0405 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS         
    -----------------------   
    India's main 30-share BSE index up 0.25 percent
while the broader 50-share NSE index rose 0.26 percent,
tracking gains in Asian shares. Traders will eye the HSBC Market
Services PMI for June and the rupee movement. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS      
    -------------------------------
    Indian benchmark federal bond yield steady
at 8.18 percent with its previous close. Traders say lack of
cues due to the U.S. holiday is likely to keep bond yields
rangebound. 

    RUPEE      
    --------------         
    The partially convertible rupee weaker at 54.59/58
per dollar versus its previous close of 55.36/37, tracking a
weak euro as investors positioned for a European Central Bank
policy meeting on Thursday. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS 
    ----------------------------      
    The 1-year OIS rate up 4 bps at 7.85
percent, while the 5-year OIS rises 2 bps to
7.24 percent. 
    
    CALL MONEY       
    --------------------       
    The cash rate  at 8.10/8.20, higher than its
previous close of 8.00/8.05 percent. 

  ----------------------      
  Double click on codes in < >      
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread            
  For Reuters Benchmarks                            
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)

