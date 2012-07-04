FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0701 GMT
July 4, 2012 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0701 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS         
    -----------------------   
    India's main 30-share BSE index falls 0.04 percent
while the broader 50-share NSE index is down 0.02
percent, giving up gains as woes on the domestic monsoon front
and the climb in Brent crude prices to above $100 a barrel hurt
sentiment. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS      
    -------------------------------
    Indian benchmark federal bond yield falls 2
bps to 8.16 percent in anticipation of good demand at the sale
of $5 billion of government bond limits later in the session to
foreign investors, with some short-covering also seen. 

    RUPEE      
    --------------         
    The partially convertible rupee weaker at
54.6225/6200 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.36/37,
as domestic shares give up gains and trade negative. Weakness in
the euro also weighing in. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS 
    ----------------------------      
    The 1-year OIS rate up 1 bp at 7.82
percent, while the 5-year OIS flat at 7.22
percent. 
    
    CALL MONEY       
    --------------------       
    The cash rate at 8.05/8.10, largely in line with
its previous close of 8.00/8.05 percent. 

 (Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

