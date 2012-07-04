SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0701 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index falls 0.04 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index is down 0.02 percent, giving up gains as woes on the domestic monsoon front and the climb in Brent crude prices to above $100 a barrel hurt sentiment. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- Indian benchmark federal bond yield falls 2 bps to 8.16 percent in anticipation of good demand at the sale of $5 billion of government bond limits later in the session to foreign investors, with some short-covering also seen. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 54.6225/6200 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.36/37, as domestic shares give up gains and trade negative. Weakness in the euro also weighing in. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate up 1 bp at 7.82 percent, while the 5-year OIS flat at 7.22 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The cash rate at 8.05/8.10, largely in line with its previous close of 8.00/8.05 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Jijo Jacob)