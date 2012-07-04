SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index closed up 0.21 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index ended 0.28 percent higher, led by gains in government-owned lenders such as State Bank of India and metal stocks like JSW Steel. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- Indian benchmark federal bond yield falls 2 bps to 8.16 percent in anticipation of good demand at the sale of $5 billion of government bond limits later in the session to foreign investors, with some short-covering also seen. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ends weaker at 54.48/49 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.36/37, on the back of dollar demand from oil firms and tracking weakness in the euro ahead of the European Central Bank policy meeting on Thursday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate down 2 bps at 7.79 percent, while the 5-year OIS down 1 bp at 7.21 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The cash rate closed at 7.00/7.10, sharply below its previous close of 8.00/8.05 percent as demand was lower after banks draw on funds through the export credit refinance facility. The central bank in its policy review last month increased the export credit refinance limit for banks to 50 percent from 15 percent. The increase was effective June 30. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)