SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0410 GMT
#Financials
July 5, 2012 / 4:31 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0410 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS         
    -----------------------   
    India's main 30-share BSE index down 0.09 percent while the
broader 50-share NSE index falls 0.12 percent, after Asian
shares eased on Thursday as markets awaited the European Central
Bank's policy decision later in the day and tracking losses on
the euro. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS      
    -------------------------------
    Indian benchmark federal bond yield flat at 8.16 percent. 
Dealers say disappointment over tepid response at the debt limit
auction for overseas investors on Wednesday was offset by
sidelined trading ahead of the European Central Bank meeting
later in the day. 

    RUPEE      
    --------------         
    The partially convertible rupee weaker at 54.92/90
per dollar versus its previous close of 54.48/49, tracking a
weak euro ahead of the European Central Bank policy meeting and
weaker Asian shares. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS 
    ----------------------------      
    The 1-year OIS rate falls 1 bp at 7.79
percent, while the 5-year OIS also down 1 bp at
7.20 percent. 
    
    CALL MONEY       
    --------------------       
    The cash rate closed at 8.00/8.05, rising from its
previous close of 7.00/7.10 percent. 

  ----------------------      
  Double click on codes in < >      
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread            
  For Reuters Benchmarks                            
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)

