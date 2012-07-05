SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0410 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index down 0.09 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index falls 0.12 percent, after Asian shares eased on Thursday as markets awaited the European Central Bank's policy decision later in the day and tracking losses on the euro. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- Indian benchmark federal bond yield flat at 8.16 percent. Dealers say disappointment over tepid response at the debt limit auction for overseas investors on Wednesday was offset by sidelined trading ahead of the European Central Bank meeting later in the day. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 54.92/90 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.48/49, tracking a weak euro ahead of the European Central Bank policy meeting and weaker Asian shares. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate falls 1 bp at 7.79 percent, while the 5-year OIS also down 1 bp at 7.20 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The cash rate closed at 8.00/8.05, rising from its previous close of 7.00/7.10 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)