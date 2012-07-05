FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
July 5, 2012 / 12:11 PM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS         
    -----------------------   
    India's main 30-share BSE index closed up 0.43
percent while the broader 50-share NSE index ended 0.47
percent higher,  its highest close since April 3, as
cigarette-maker ITC, one of the big blue-chip gainers this year,
recovered from steep recent falls, while Reliance Industries
gained on hopes for improving refining margins. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS      
    -------------------------------
    Indian benchmark federal bond yield rose 2
bps to 8.18 percent after an auction of debt limits for foreign
investors met with tepid response and as it seemed unlikely that
the withholding tax on government bonds would be lowered. 

    RUPEE      
    --------------         
    The partially convertible rupee closed weaker at
54.94/95 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.48/49,
tracking the euro on expectations the European Central Bank
would cut interest rates at its policy meet later in the day but
a rate cut in China helped the unit recover from the day's low. 
 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS 
    ----------------------------      
    The 1-year OIS rate down 3 bps at 7.76
percent, while the 5-year OIS flat at 7.21
percent. 
    
    CALL MONEY       
    --------------------       
    The cash rate closed at 8.05/8.15, compared to its
previous close of 7.00/7.10 percent. 

  ----------------------      
  Double click on codes in < >      
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread            
  For Reuters Benchmarks                            
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

