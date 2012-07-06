FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0658 GMT
July 6, 2012 / 7:11 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0658 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS         
    -----------------------   
    India's main 30-share BSE index down 0.3 percent
while the broader 50-share NSE index falls 0.39 percent,
 led by software service exporters after monetary easing in
China, the euro zone and Britain signal alarm about the global
economy. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS      
    -------------------------------
    Indian benchmark federal bond yield down 2
bps to 8.16 percent after monetary easing by three global
central banks on Thursday, leads to some hopes that RBI may have
a softer stance when it reviews policy on July 31. 

    RUPEE      
    --------------         
    The partially convertible rupee weaker at
55.4850/4750 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.94/95,
tracking weaker risk currencies after monetary easing from
China, the euro zone and Britain signalled a growing level of
alarm about the global economy. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS 
    ----------------------------      
    The 1-year OIS rate down 3 bps at 7.73
percent, while the 5-year OIS also falls 3 bps
to 7.18 percent. 
    
    CALL MONEY       
    --------------------       
    The cash rate at 8.00/8.05, largely in line with
its previous close of 8.05/8.15 percent. 

  ----------------------      
  Double click on codes in < >      
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread            
  For Reuters Benchmarks                            
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)

