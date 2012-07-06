FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
#Financials
July 6, 2012 / 12:26 PM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS         
    -----------------------   
    India's main 30-share BSE index ended down 0.1
percent while the broader 50-share NSE index fell 0.19
percent, snapping three sessions of mild gains, after interest
rate cuts in China and the euro zone sparked alarm about global
economic growth, hitting Infosys ahead of its earnings results
next week. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS      
    -------------------------------
    Indian benchmark federal bond yield closed
down 3 basis points to 8.15 percent as monetary easing by global
central banks and improved liquidity spurred buying in debt.
 

    RUPEE      
    --------------         
    The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at
55.42/43 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.94/95,
tracking weaker risk currencies after monetary easing from
China, the euro zone and Britain signalled a growing level of
alarm about the global economy. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS 
    ----------------------------      
    The 1-year OIS rate ended down 3 bps at
7.73 percent, while the 5-year OIS also fell 5
bps to 7.16 percent. 
    
    CALL MONEY       
    --------------------       
    The cash rate closed at 8.20/8.30, compared with
its previous close of 8.05/8.15 percent. 

  ----------------------      
  Double click on codes in < >      
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread            
  For Reuters Benchmarks                            
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
