FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0412 GMT
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 9, 2012 / 4:21 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0412 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS         
    -----------------------   
    India's main 30-share BSE index down 0.39 percent
while the broader 50-share NSE index falls 0.47 percent,
tracking losses in Asian shares after sluggish U.S. jobs data
deepened worries about slowing global growth. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS      
    -------------------------------
    Indian benchmark federal bond yield down 2
basis points at 8.13 percent tracking a risk-off sentiment
globally following the weak U.S. jobs data on Friday. 

    RUPEE      
    --------------         
    The partially convertible rupee weaker at
55.8650/8550 per dollar versus its previous close of 55.42/43,
as global risk assets were pummelled after tepid U.S. jobs
growth data. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS 
    ----------------------------      
    The 1-year OIS rate down 1 bp at 7.72
percent, while the 5-year OIS falls 2 bps to
7.14 percent. 
    
    CALL MONEY       
    --------------------       
    The cash rate at 8.05/8.10, compared with its
previous close of 8.20/8.30 percent. 

  ----------------------      
  Double click on codes in < >      
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread            
  For Reuters Benchmarks                            
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.